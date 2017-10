Harry Redknapp has chosen the matches that meant most to him in Pompey's Premier League days.

The former Fratton boss describes his golden memories in this video recorded by Pompey fans Ian and Margaret Marshall as part of a series in preparation for the Life and Chimes - The Pompey Story show at the Kings Theatre in Southsea last Monday.

Harry Redknapp

In other videos, Redknapp talks about Pompey's promotion to the Premiership and offers a 'peace message' to fans who criticised him after he left the club.