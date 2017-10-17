WATCH: Harry Redknapp's 'peace message' to Pompey fans

Harry Redknapp has sent a heartfelt message to Pompey fans.

He tells them that, despite criticism from some that he left the club, he is still a Pompey fan.

Harry Redknapp recorded the video at his home

Redknapp, who came under fire for taking over at arch-rivals Southampton after his first spell at Fratton Park ended and again when he quit for Tottenham not long after Pompey's FA Cup win, says his times at Pompey were the best in his career.

In a video filmed at his home by Pompey fans Ian and Margaret Marshall, he says: 'I'm still a Pompey fan, even though people say "Oh, you left." That's life!'

The video message was played at Life and Chimes - The Pompey Story at the Kings Theatre in Southsea last night. Show presenter Ian Darke described it as an olive branch from Redknapp to those fans who 'had the hump' with him.