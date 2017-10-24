WATCH - Harry Redknapp: 'Spurs paid Pompey £5m for me'

Harry Redknapp says Spurs paid Pompey £5m for him when he left Fratton Park to take over at White Hart Lane.

He reveals in a video shot by Pompey fans Ian and Margaret Marshall that he had turned down Tottenham 18 months before his eventual move to North London in 2008.

Harry Redknapp left Pompey just months after the club won the FA Cup in 2008

Redknapp says he was content at Fratton Park - 'I don't remember a bad moment there' - but decided to leave when he was told owner Sacha Gaydamak would be happy with the move, which would net Pompey the £5m windfall from Spurs.

The video was one of a series shot for the Life and Chimes - The Pompey Story show at the Kings Theatre in Southsea last week.

In other clips, Redknapp delivered a message to fans who criticised him for leaving Pompey, recalled how Pompey were promoted to the Premier League, talks about his most memorable matches in the top flight, and says he would not have lasted at the club had Pompey not pulled off the Great Escape in 2006.