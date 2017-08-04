Search

WATCH: How Pompey have fared in their last ten season openers

Jackett: We won’t take Rochdale lightly

Pompey fans are awaiting the first match of the new season with eager anticipation.

In the run-up to the League One clash with Rochdale at Fratton Park. here's how Pompey have done in their opening fixture over the past ten years.

