WATCH: How Pompey have fared in their last ten season openers

Pompey fans are awaiting the first match of the new season with eager anticipation.
In the run-up to the League One clash with Rochdale at Fratton Park. here's how Pompey have done in their opening fixture over the past ten years.
Pompey fans are awaiting the first match of the new season with eager anticipation.
In the run-up to the League One clash with Rochdale at Fratton Park. here's how Pompey have done in their opening fixture over the past ten years.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.