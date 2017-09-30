WATCH: Jackett said Pompey ‘not competitive’ enough in loss

POMPEY manager Kenny Jackett said his side were not competitive or powerful enough in their 2-1 defeat against Oldham.
The Blues went 2-0 down at Fratton Park before Brett Pitman scored a 90th-minute consolation goal.
