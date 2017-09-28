Watch: Joe Gallen’s Pompey press conference

Joe Gallen talks to the media ahead of Saturday’s visit of Oldham.
The Blues go into the game looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this season folowing Tuesday night’s 3-0 triumph against Bristol Rovers.
Joe Gallen talks to the media ahead of Saturday’s visit of Oldham.
The Blues go into the game looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this season folowing Tuesday night’s 3-0 triumph against Bristol Rovers.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.