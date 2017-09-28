Search

Watch: Joe Gallen’s Pompey press conference

Pompey assistant manager Joe Gallen
Pompey assistant manager Joe Gallen
Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey boss: Ex-Wolves man can be key to recruitment

0
Have your say

Joe Gallen talks to the media ahead of Saturday’s visit of Oldham.

The Blues go into the game looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this season folowing Tuesday night’s 3-0 triumph against Bristol Rovers.