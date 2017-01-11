WATCH: Kammy relives THAT priceless live broadcast from Fratton Park

It is one of the most hilarious moments in live sports broadcasting.

And Sky Sports star Chris Kamara is looking back fondly at his epic gaffe at Fratton Park after the player who unwittingly inspired it decided to retire from football.

Kammy, who spent two spells as a Pompey player, was back at his old stomping ground in 2009 providing live updates to TV viewers when he fell from grace.

News had reached the studio that Pompey’s Belgian international Anthony Vanden Borre had been sent off in the match against Blackburn Rovers.

Anchorman Jeff Stelling cut straight to Kammy, but the man on the spot was clearly unaware of what had happened.

To howls of laughter back in the studio he blustered and said he had seen the player leaving the pitch but thought he had been substituted.

The likeable pundit, who enjoys a reputation for the occasional gaffe, was reminded of his most celebrated howler by fans yesterday after news broke that Vanden Borre, who had been playing as a defender for Montpellier on loan from Anderlecht, had hung up his boots.

Kammy tweeted: ‘Just read it. Retired at 29 year old,apparently he never got over been sent off against Blackburn at Fratton Park “I musta missed that Jeff”’