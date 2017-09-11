Watch: Kenny Jackett’s press conference

Search

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett
Pompey boss Kenny Jackett talks to The News ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Northampton.

The Blues go into the game on the back of Saturday’s 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon.

Note: This video is only part of our interview with the Pompey manager.