Search

Watch: Pompey 1-1 Walsall highlights

Brett Pitman, right, celebrates his equaliser from the penalty spot with Curtis Main Picture: Joe Pepler
Brett Pitman, right, celebrates his equaliser from the penalty spot with Curtis Main Picture: Joe Pepler
Jack Whatmough, centre, was gaffer for a day Josh Sweetmans Pompey man of the match from Saturdays draw against Walsall

Pompey 1 Walsall 1: Gaffer for a day

0
Have your say

Check out the highlights of Pompey’s 1-1 draw with Walsall.

Bret Pitman’s 74th-minute penalty cancelled out Luke Leahy’s opener two minutes after half-time.

The highlights are courtesy of Pompey’s Youtube channel.