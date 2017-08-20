Watch: Pompey 1-1 Walsall highlights

Check out the highlights of Pompey’s 1-1 draw with Walsall.
Bret Pitman’s 74th-minute penalty cancelled out Luke Leahy’s opener two minutes after half-time.
The highlights are courtesy of Pompey’s Youtube channel.
