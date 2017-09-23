Search

WATCH: Pompey boss ‘disappointed’ after league defeat

Pompey lost 2-0 away to Scunthorpe. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South
Kenny Jackett said Pompey have to learn from mistakes following 2-0 defeat at Scunthorpe. Picture Joe Pepler/Digital South

Jackett: Pompey have to learn and quickly

Scunthorpe celebrate Duane Holmes' strike in their 2-0 win against Pompey Picture: Joe Pepler

Inconsistent Pompey pay the price at Scunthorpe

POMPEY manager Kenny Jackett said he and the players are disappointed following their 2-0 defeat at Scunthorpe.

The Blues now sit 15th in the league table and Jackett said they have to learn quickly from today’s game.