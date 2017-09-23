WATCH: Pompey boss ‘disappointed’ after league defeat

POMPEY manager Kenny Jackett said he and the players are disappointed following their 2-0 defeat at Scunthorpe.
The Blues now sit 15th in the league table and Jackett said they have to learn quickly from today’s game.
