Search

WATCH: Pompey boss gives verdict on league win

Pompey's Brett Pitman scores a penalty in their League One match at AFC Wimbledon: Picture Joe Pepler/Digital South.
Pompey's Brett Pitman scores a penalty in their League One match at AFC Wimbledon: Picture Joe Pepler/Digital South.
Brett Pitman puts Pompey on the road to victory against Wimbledon

Pitman and Chaplin earn Pompey deserved victory at Wimbledon

0
Have your say

POMPEY boss Kenny Jackett described his team’s victory as hard-earned but deserved as the Blues won 2-0 at AFC Wimbledon.

A penalty by Brett Pitman and a second-half goal by Conor Chaplin gave Pompey all three points.