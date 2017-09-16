Search

WATCH: Pompey boss praises team’s ‘clinical finishing’

Jamal Lowe scores his second goal in Pompey's 4-1 win against Fleetwood at Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South.
Pompey ease to victory against Fleetwood

POMPEY manager Kenny Jackett said his side’s clinical finishing was the difference between the two teams in Blues’ 4-1 win against Fleetwood.

Braces from Brett Pitman and Jamal Lowe gave Pompey the victory at Fratton Park.