Search

Watch: Pompey boss’ verdict on Pirates victory

Ben Close in action against Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey 3 Bristol Rovers 0

0
Have your say

Kenny Jackett gives his verdict on Pompey’s 3-0 victory against Bristol Rovers.

Oliver Hawkins netted his maiden Blues goal in the 42nd minute and a Brett Pitman second-half double sealed a fine win for Pompey.

Oliver Hawkins celebrates his maiden Pompey goal against Bristol Rovers. Picture: Joe Pepler

Oliver Hawkins celebrates his maiden Pompey goal against Bristol Rovers. Picture: Joe Pepler