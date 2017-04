Pompey fans invaded the pitch at Notts County – and our reporters caught all the promotion celebrations on Facebook Live.

Here you can relive those magic moments with the post-match footage from the 3-1 win over the Magpies which netted a spot in League One for the Blues.

Pompey fans greet the players with ticker-tape before the game. Picture: Joe Pepler

Gareth Evans opened the scoring at Meadow Lane only for Jorge Grant to level the match early in the second half.

Two late goals from Jamal Lowe sealed success, though, and Luton’s draw at Mansfield confirmed Pompey’s promotion.