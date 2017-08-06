Search

WATCH: Pompey fans greet Michael Eisner

Brett Pitman scores his second goal of the match Photo by Joe Pepler/Digital South.

WATCH: Fans greet Pompey for the new season

Pompey fans cheered new owner Michael Eisner as he took to the pitch before the season opener against Rochdale.

The American billionaire and his sons watch from the stands as Pompey got off to a winning start with a 2-0 victory.

Photo by Joe Pepler/Digital South

Photo by Joe Pepler/Digital South