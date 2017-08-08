WATCH: Pompey urge fans to book early in the rush for tickets

THE director in charge of Pompey ticket sales has advised fans to book early.

Portsmouth FC Commercial Director Anna Mitchell urged supporters to use the club's new online booking system to avoid queues at the ticket office or on the phone.

Pompey fans watch the season opener against Rochdale Picture: Joe Pepler

She said that the sale of 14,594 season tickets was 'fantastic' and showed the even-greater enthusiasm in the club after the League Two title win last season and the arrival of the Eisner family as new owners.

Anna said that the club's huge fan base made the distribution of away tickets a particular challenge and she advised supporters to book early as demand would almost certainly outweigh supply.