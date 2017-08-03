WATCH: The footballer who has beaten cancer twice

He won't be fit enough to play against Pompey on Saturday - but midfielder Joe Thompson is winning the biggest fight of his life.
The Rochdale has his sights set on returning to the football pitch having beaten cancer for a second time.
Ahead of his team's season opener at Fratton Park, the midfielder has told how it was his love for his family and the game that helped him through the darkest times of his illness.
