Wellens wants permanent Latics role after Pompey win

Richie Wellens has put himself forward for the Oldham job.

The Latics are managerless following the sacking of John Sheridan on Monday.

But Wellens has guided his side to two wins out of two – including Saturday’s 2-1 win at Pompey – since arriving in a caretaker capacity.

And the former midfielder feels he can build the side towards a Championship place if he gets the job.

Wellens told the Manchester Evening News: ‘I belong in a football environment. It has been my life.

‘If they give me the job brilliant. If not, I need to be working in football because that’s what I am about.

‘It’s been 21 years in League One now and the last time this club got into the play-offs was when I was a player a decade ago.

‘Each year, it’s fight relegation – defend the box, kick it out, defend the box, nick a goal, hold on and stay up.

‘In the summer players go out and players come in and we start again. Let’s have something where we have consistency in what we do.

‘We are in a difficult catchment area with big clubs – Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

‘But we can nick their youngsters and tell them we will develop you and play good football.

‘I am talking way ahead of myself. But at Doncaster, they use to call us the “Arsenal of the North”.

‘I want a situation like that where we can develop players and let’s see if we can also get into the Championship.’

Clarence Seedorf has been linked with the Oldham job and Wellens stated he would accept it if Latics moved for the Dutchman.

He said: ‘If he (Clarence Seedorf) wants to come and take this job and the owners want him, then I’m not going to argue.

‘I’d take it 100 per cent without a doubt, but if I got offered a No2 position then I’d probably think about it because I feel that I’m doing alright.’