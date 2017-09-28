Welshman pinpoints role Pompey fans can play in success

Have your say

Dion Donohue believes the patience of the Fratton faithful can help establish Pompey in League One.

The Blues’ utility man soaked up the best crowd experience he had ever played in, during Tuesday’s 3-0 success over Bristol Rovers.

Supporters made it a raucous occasion under the lights in the best atmosphere seen so far this season.

The crowd upped the volume as Kenny Jackett’s side came under first-half pressure from the Pirates.

Donohue felt that made all the difference as his side showed their character before emerging with three points.

The 24-year-old noted how it would be easy for the Blues to crack under pressure, with the starting line-up’s average age just 24.

That’s why the Welshman feels the fans’ understanding of Pompey’s relative inexperience can make all the difference.

Donohue said: ‘The fans really got behind us on Tuesday. I think they gave us a lift as well.

‘When you are soaking pressure up for that long you need them with you.

‘The lads get behind themselves but having them with you gives the boost you need to see it through.

‘Playing in front of 18,000 could be too much for some younger players. They could go into their shells.

‘To get the 3-0 was satisfying and I hope it was for the fans too after sticking with us.

‘It was an unbelievable atmosphere to play in.

‘I’ve never played in an atmosphere like that, so to have those fans with you is something else for me.

‘We are looking to be up there this season, so – especially here – we have to make Fratton a tough place to play.

‘Having the fans with us really makes a big difference to that.’

Pompey now face managerless Oldham Athletic on their own patch this weekend, as they look to make it back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

John Sheridan parted company with the Latics on Monday after a poor start to the season.

But the side responded by beating high-flying Peterborugh on Tuesday night.

Donohue feels it is a match Pompey need to be looking to pick up three points from, as they aim to establish themselves in the right half of the League One table.

He said: ‘We established before the Bristol Rovers game the time is now to go back-to-back at home.

‘That really gives us something to build on. That’s why it’s a massive game against Oldham.

‘If we come away from there with three points that gives us a real platform to push on this season.

‘We have to be looking to win most home games.

‘I think Oldham will be a tough game but it doesn’t change what we do.

‘I think it’s about us more than them.

‘If we turn up on Saturday we take the points.’