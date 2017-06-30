What Linganzi’s exit shows us about Pompey’s player hunt

Amine Linganzi’s summer-long wait was in vain.

The midfielder had sat tight and stayed patient as he hoped to extend his Pompey stay, as he told The News earlier this month.

Such was his keenness to remain, he even privately suggested he’d be prepared to operate as reasonably-priced back-up and wouldn’t agitate about that scenario in League One.

But Linganzi emerged from his state of limbo yesterday to surface at Swindon, after being told he wasn’t wanted at Fratton Park next season.

So, 10 weeks on from playing a central role in promotion being secured at Notts County, the 27-year-old’s Blues career was at a close.

After 22 appearances and a single piledriver of a goal in the key win at Carlisle, Linganzi was on his way.

The news was greeted by a little disappointment and a lot of goodwill from supporters thankful for his sturdy and low-maintenance efforts last term.

Perhaps those few fans getting a little restless at a perceived lack of transfer activity should consider what his exit means, however.

The former Blackburn man suggested a volte-face had been performed by Pompey’s new manager after the indications were there’d be a new deal for him.

It’s true the likes of Stanley Aborah had quickly been put in the picture about their futures, in comparison to the powerfully-built Congo international.

But Jackett’s job is to protect his lot at Pompey rather than accommodate the wants and needs of players.

It appears keeping Linganzi on the backburner, then, would have been a sensible approach all the time other irons were in the fire.

So you can draw your own conclusions why he was finally told it’d make sense all round for him to move on.

Of course, it’s been repeatedly asserted it’s the club’s mid-range squad members who are hindering the development of younger alternatives. Linganzi, it’s fair to say, falls within that category.

With clubs now beginning to return to training, the pace can be expected to begin picking over recruitment - especially as top-flight sides confirm which of their promising young players need to go out on loan.

Pompey have also made it clear they are looking to recruit heavy hitters in key areas. The middle of the park is certainly that.

Linganzi always showed himself to a team player in his time at PO4, someone who appreciated his opportunity to wear royal blue.

So we thank him for that. But don’t think he goes out of the door without a successor ready to come the other way.