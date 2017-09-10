Whatmough faces six-month Pompey lay off

Have your say

Jack Whatmough could be out of action for up to six months.

That is the estimate delivered by Kenny Jackett following a knee operation for the Pompey defender.

It’s a shame for him because he started very well for us – and for me – and I have been pleased with him Kenny Jackett

Whatmough damaged cartilage in his left knee during training on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old suffered ligament damage to the same knee in March 2015 against Cheltenham.

However, Jackett insists the current set-back is a separate problem.

Now the popular Gosport youngster must stage another fightback following yet more wretched luck with injury.

Jackett said: ‘Jack has damage to the cartilage in the knee which will keep him out for maybe five to six months.

‘It’s the same knee he injured previously, but a separate injury.

‘It occurred quite innocuously really. He has hyper-extended his leg in training and quite often the worst ones are like that.

‘It’s a shame for him because he started very well for us – and for me – and I have been pleased with him.

‘But he’s young enough to bounce back.

‘It will take him a little while, but he is determined enough and confident enough to get over this.’

Whatmough had been an ever-present in Jackett’s opening seven matches as Pompey’s boss.

He had impressed alongside Christian Burgess in the injury-absence of Matt Clarke.

When Clarke returned against Rotherham, the trio lined up as a back three, although the fixture ended in a Pompey defeat.

Whatmough was substituted at half-time in that 1-0 loss through a tactical reshuffle, with Jackett switching to a flat back four.

The Academy product has recovered from several injury lay-offs over the years to make 57 appearances.

In May he pledged his future to the Blues by signing a new two-year deal.

Now he has targeted a comeback in the new year.

– NEIL ALLEN