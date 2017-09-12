Whatmough’s thanks after Pompey injury blow

Jack Whatmough has thanked the Pompey family for their support after undergoing surgery on his knee.

The popular Blues defender has been inundated with get-well messages after damaging cartilage in his left knee during a training session last Wednesday.

He went under the surgeon’s knife on Friday and is expected to be out for five to six months.

It’s not the first time the centre-half, who has made seven first-team appearances this season, has been forced to sit out a large chunk of the season because of injury.

The 21-year-old suffered ligament damage to the same knee in March 2015 against Cheltenham.

He also had an injury setback at the start of last season after limping off during the 0-0 draw at Crewe.

But the defender admitted his experiences of those injuries, plus the support shown by family members, fans and team-mates – past and present – will help him on the road to recovery.

Posting on his Twitter account, Whatmough said: ‘I would like to thank everyone for your kind words and support, I’m in good hands with one of the best surgeons around.

‘I’ve been in this situation before so I know what’s coming and what it takes to come back.

‘I have great people around me keeping me going and I would like to thank everyone at Portsmouth FC, and the fans for your kind messages.

‘Thanks to my team-mates past and present for the words of advice.

‘See you all soon.’