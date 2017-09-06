Whatmough setting example to Pompey young guns

Have your say

Jack Whatmough’s re-emergence has been lauded as an example to Pompey’s young talent.

The Blues’ only ever-present this term is out to record his best run of consecutive starts for his club against AFC Wimbledon this weekend.

Whatmough got seven starts on the bounce under his belt as he played a key role in the run to survival under Andy Awford in 2014.

His form this term has seen Kenny Jackett stick with the 21-year-old and earn praise from his boss.

Jackett said: ‘Whatmough has had to wait behind two very good centre-halves last season in Burgess and Clarke.

‘It was an established partnership, but he got his chance because Clarke was injured.

‘I think he responded well. He’s a good example to the younger players.’

Jackett feels Whatmough highlights how youthful players can’t rest on their laurels if given a chance,

The Pompey boss is keen to give young players opportunities this term, but stressed they have to make their mark

Jackett said: ‘When you get into the first team it’s only the start.

‘You assess it in training. You assess their character.

‘Then you assess what’s about and if there’s a better alternative at your club. You’re always looking at those things.

‘I’ve always been confident in the young players at this club. I think they’re good.

‘I do feel being a young player and playing for Portsmouth isn’t enough. You have to be a good player.

‘You have to be able to make this club a force in League One. That’s what I keep drumming into them.

‘Just getting there isn’t good enough - this is just the start.’