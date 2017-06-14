When are Pompey’s League One fixtures released?

The Premier League fixtures have been released today for the 2017-18 season and it is wetting the appetite of football fans across the country.

But Pompey won’t find out their schedule for another week when the Football League fixtures come out on Wednesday, 21 June at 9am.

The Blues’ first match will be the weekend of Saturday, August 5 and their final game is on the weekend of Saturday, May 5.

Awaits Kenny Jackett’s men matches against the likes of Blackburn, Charlton and MK Dons – as well as Paul Cook’s Wigan.

Pompey will also find out who they will face in the first round of the Carabao Cup this Friday, June 16.