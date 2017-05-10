When the people of Pompey can say it better than any journo

Sometimes the people can say it far better than us journalists could ever aspire to.

Amid the celebrations, tears and emotion of a weekend which will be etched in legend, this has proved such a period.

The exultant Pompey folk have spoken in their own inimitable fashion.

Here’s the glory of title victory – in your own words...

There’s a script and there’s a happy ending – that could be us. I believe it will be us, if I’m honest. I’m a great believer in scripts and you couldn’t write a better script than this.

Paul Cook does his Nostradamus bit ahead of Super Saturday

I am one of them – a Pompey fan – and as long as they know that – and they obviously do – that’s the best thing that could ever happen to me.

Chairman Iain McInnes

is one of our own

If Pompey win the league tomorrow I will swim around the fountain down town naked!

Pompey fan Joe Brindley braves the

fag butts and litter and garners

national fame along the way

To be honest, I woke up the next day thinking what the hell did I say?

Gareth Evans is 2017’s Hermann Hreidarsson as he lets his hair down at the title party in Southsea.

If you all hate Southampton clap your hands!

That’s what you said, Gaz!

You get blown away by it. You can’t put into words how it feels. It’s madness.

Enda Stevens is emotional after title victory and being named player of the season in what looks to be his

last Pompey game

I was thinking about horses at the Grand National. We were in second place and I thought it was time to come on strong for the final furlong.

Michael Doyle on Pompey’s photo finish

I was looking at the directors’ box during the game and saying the figure to him!

Iain McInnes promises to put £10,000 into the Marbella fund for the players and Doyler is not letting him forget!

This club is truly unique. You think of the relationship it has with this city and it just can’t be matched.

Chief executive Mark Catlin

sums it up rather nicely

The Eisner family congratulates Pompey on a fantastic season. Amazing final match! Well played, Pompey. #PUP @officialpompey

Prospective owner Michael Eisner chooses the perfect weekend to visit

It had a Disney ending. Freeze frame that moment on the pitch, roll the credits, it was all there.

Pompey fan Jamie Wilson does what his brother, former News sports writer Steve, couldn’t by summing it all up in 19 words

When it comes to Portsmouth, the club and the city are glued together. They come together.

Conor Chaplin has been around long enough to know how it works

Ste-rugg-ling!

It’s 1.30am on Sunday morning and Carl Baker has hit the wall

Okay then, watch what I say then, if you like Champagne swing my way then!

Conor Chaplin interrupts Gareth Evans post-match Facebook Live interview and spits some rhymes

Our staff have told us to never take our foot off the gas – and we’ve got our reward. It’s nothing short of incredible.

Danny Rose on the force

driving Pompey to the title

It’s nice to be back with an old friend.

Rose gets acquainted with the League Two title again after winning it last

season with Northampton

Incredible scenes congrats @officialpompey. It’s all about timing your run.

Former captain Paul Robinson is

one of the scores of ex-players to

dish out the love

Every Pompey fan who stuck with @officialpompey you all deserve as much credit as others do #PUP

Legend Alan McLoughlin

has his say on the triumph

People didn’t believe we would win the title – but we did. We did it against all odds.

Well said, Kyle Bennett

Two years ago I turned down a contract at Fleetwood in League One to come on trial here. It’s these days you remember.

We hope you can remember it Gaz Evans but we get the gist of what you’re saying

I would never leave this club. I love the club, I love managing the club, it’s a fantastic club. For my future, I want to be here.

Looks like Cookie’s around to stay

I think winning the title will go down as a bigger success than winning the FA Cup. I genuinely feel what took place on Saturday will be better and more rewarding than 2008.

Pompey legend Alan Knight isn’t one for hyperbole and knows the significance of the achievement