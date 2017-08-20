Whitney: Walsall were the better side at Pompey

Have your say

Jon Whitney believes Walsall deserved more than a point from his side’s 1-1 draw with Pompey.

The Saddlers had the better chances at Fratton Park, with Luke Leahy narrowly heading wide in the first period.

The visitors took the lead two minutes into the second half when Leahy converted from close range.

Shortly afterwards, Amadou Bakayoko almost doubled Walsall’s lead but was denied by the legs of Luke McGee.

The Blues rescued a point through Brett Pitman’s penalty on 74 minutes to avoid back-to-back League One defeats.

Whitney was pleased by how his side’s game management but reckons the Saddlers should have returned to the Bescot Stadium with all three points.

The Walsall boss told the Express and Star: ‘I thought we were the better team. The only chance they looked like scoring would be a penalty or a set piece.

‘We contained them really well, gave them no space and limited their options.

‘There was only one winner. Amadou had that chance to put the game to bed, he didn’t take it.

‘We are disappointed we haven’t won but our heads are high. I am proud of the players – their energy and their work ethic.

‘You come here, they are a big team, and look at the following they have got, it’s a great place to play football.

‘Although we’re a bit disappointed not to win, I am happy with the performance.’

Nicke Kabamba came off the bench to earn the Blues a penalty when he was tripped up by Walsall goalkeeper Mark Gillespie.

Pitman stepped up and rifled the spot-kick home to equalise for Kenny Jackett’s men.

Referee Brett Huxtable’s decision was questioned by some of the Saddlers players, but Whitney had no problem with it.

He added: ‘I can see it going either way. I am not going to stand here and have a go at the referee.’