Who is Pompey target Luke McGee?

Pompey are closing in on a deal for Spurs keeper Luke McGee.

The Blues have turned their attentions to the 21-year-old after growing frustrated in their pursuit of Brighton stopper Christian Walton.

Here’s all you need to know about the Tottenham stopper...

1. McGee is a 21-year-old goalkeeper who has progressed through Spurs’ youth ranks.

2. Born in Edgware, he joined Tottenham as a youngster in 2012 and made more appearances for the north London side’s under-18 team than any other player in the 2012-13 season.

3. The keeper made his senior debut when replacing Brad Friedel for the last 15 minutes of Spurs’ game with Chicago Fire during the club’s 2014 pre-season tour of the US and Canada.

4. For the 2014-15 season he was a regular for Spurs’ under-21 Premier League side, starting 18 games.

5. McGee acted as back-up to Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm during the 2015-16 season.

6. He was named on the Tottenham bench twice in February 2016 – against Crystal Palace in the Premier League and then against Fiorentina in the Europa League.

7. In addition, the goalkeeper played six competitive matches for the under-21s throughout 2015-16.

8. In August 2016, McGee was loaned out to League One Peterborough. His Football League debut came in a 2-2 draw with Port Vale.

9. During his time at London Road, the 6ft 4in stopper made 45 appearances, keeping 10 clean sheets.

10. With his initial four-month contract set to expire, Posh boss Grant McCann issued a plea to fans to stop voting for him as their player of the month.

His intervention was designed to stop other clubs ‘realising how good he was’.

11. McGee stayed with Peterborough for the remainder of the season and was named the Posh players’ player of the year at the end of last season.

12. Peterborough were keen to retain his services after being told McGee would be free to leave this summer.

In May, Posh director of football, Barry Fry, said: ‘He’s a million per cent interested in coming back to us next season.

‘He enjoyed his football, he got on well with the rest of the players and he enjoyed playing for Grant McCann.

‘In our opinion he is going to be a star goalkeeper of the future, but he will get to the top a lot quicker if he was playing regular first-team football.’