Who is Pompey triallist Maouche?

Mohamed-Labib Maouche is currently on trial at Pompey and featured in the reserves’ 1-0 win against Southend last night.

The Frenchman is hoping to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Romain Padovani – who Guy Whittingham signed in 2013 after a trial period.

Maouche was born in Ambilly, France, and plays in centre-midfield.

The 24-year-old started his career at Saint-Etienne, where he made two appearances for the club’s B side.

He then moved to Swiss second division outfit Servette in 2011 but did not make a single first-team appearance for the Geneva-based club during a three-year spell.

Maouche switched to FC Lausanne-Sport in 2014, where he played 14 times and scored once.

He subsequently earned a move to Tours FC, who play in the French second division, in July 2015.

The midfielder’s time at the Ligue Two outfit yielded 57 appearances and three goals but he left the club at the end of last season.

Maouche played 90 minutes for Pompey’s reserves in the victory against Southend last night.

He played alongside Theo Widdrington in a holding-midfield role as the Blues earned a spot in the Premier League Cup group stage.