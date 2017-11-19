Why McGee was crucial to Pompey triumph

Have your say

Luke McGee’s first-half super save has been pinpointed as key to Southend success.

The Pompey keeper picked up his seventh clean sheet since succeeding David Forde between the sticks in the 1-0 success over the Shrimpers.

The 22-year-old ensured that was the case with an outstanding full-length save from Theo Robinson in the first half.

McGee dived to keep out Robinson’s 25-yard effort as Southend pushed for the lead.

Jackett has no doubt that proved a key moment in the victory.

He said: ‘I was pleased with the keeper. It was a key save from McGee in the first half.

‘The save in the first half was an outstanding one. It was a big save and big saves from keepers will win you matches. I felt that one contributed to the win.

‘Luke’s goalkeeping is very good. He needs to find some consistency with his kicking.

‘We’ll keep working on his distribution and ask him to be consistent with it. But he’s 22 and had a good time so far. He’s a very competent keeper.’