Why new Pompey boss left Rotherham

KENNY JACKETT left Rotherham because he realised it was an impossible task he faced.

That is the verdict of Paul Davis, who is the Millers reporter for the Sheffield Star.

Jackett was named Pompey boss on Friday as he was unveiled at the club’s Roko training base.

It’s the 55-year-old’s first managerial role since a 39-day stay at the New York Stadium at the end of last year.

Jackett was in charge for just five days before resigning. He succeeded Alan Stubbs last November after the former Everton player was sacked.

The former Millwall and Swansea boss arrived with the Millers sat at the bottom of the Championship table, having accumulated just six points from 13 games.

However, Jackett could muster just one point from a possible 15, which came in a 2-2 draw against Ipswich.

He handed in his notice after a 2-1 home defeat to Yorkshire rivals Leeds on November 26.

Davis believes the reason behind the former Wales international’s premature departure was because problems at the club came to light.

But he feels Rotherham made the right choice appointing Jackett.

‘At the time he was appointed, everyone thought it was the right choice,’ said Davis. ‘He was the best candidate out there.

‘It was only after he took the job that he realised the enormity of the task he had been left by Alan Stubbs.

‘In those five games he realised it was going to be an impossible task to keep Rotherham up and maybe he thought it would be best to serve his career somewhere else.

‘The state that Rotherham were in at the time, with the players they brought in not being Championship quality, he really took on an impossible job.’

Davis added: ‘I don’t think he thought it was impossible at the time because there were plenty of games left, and in those situations you can turn things round.

‘But this was a peculiar set of circumstances because Rotherham really were in trouble because of recruitment.’

Paul Warne succeeded Jackett at the New York Stadium. However, he, inevitably, could not save the Millers from the drop.

Rotherham finished bottom of the Championship and scooped just 23 points and won just five times.

Jackett will return to the New York Stadium with Pompey next term, with both clubs due to meet in League One.

The Blues’ fixtures for next season will be released on June 21.

– WILL ROONEY