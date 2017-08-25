Wigan v Pompey: away-day guide

Welcome to our Pompey away travel guide, brought to you by PAM WILKINS and JOHNNY MOORE, in the memory of Ken Malley.

Pompey travel to Wigan’s DW Stadium for their latest League One fixture.

Here’s all you need to know beforer setting off on your travels...

Tomorrow Pompey supporters will be making the long trek north to Wigan Athletic’s DW Stadium, Loire Drive, WN5 0UZ.

The Latics ground has a capacity of 25,138 and Blues fans will be located in the North Stand at one end of the ground

Wigan were elected to the Football League in 1978, and competed in the Premier League from 2005 to 2013. They won the 2012–13 FA Cup, have also won League One and League Two and are two-times winners of the Football League Trophy, along with numerous regional competitions from their non-league days.

Getting there

If you are driving to Wigan, make sure you leave plenty of time.

Not only is it a bank holiday weekend but there are roadworks on the M6, which is notorious for long traffic jams and delays.

The M6 toll road is usually clear of heavy traffic and worth paying for.

Exit the M6 at Junction 25. At the end of the slip road (approximately 1 mile) turn left, signposted Wigan A49. Continue past Sainsbury’s and leave the roundabout at the 2nd exit. Follow signs for Wigan A49 for 1.2 miles to the Saddle roundabout. At the Saddle roundabout, which has a McDonalds on the right hand side, take the first exit signposted Standish A49 into Robin Park drive, at the traffic lights take the left hand filter lane by the ASDA superstore. Follow the signs for the DW Stadium.

Car Parking

There is a car park around the ground – Sat Nav for parking at the DW is WN5 0UN.

Alternately near ASDA there is a new housing development on the left with some on street parking.

Be warned that the nearby Robin Retail Park, cinema, ASDA and B&Q car parks are not official match day car parks and supporters using these car parks risk being clamped and fined.

From the station

If you are thinking of travelling to Wigan from Portsmouth by train, the best advice is think again.

With reduced trains into London Waterloo due to platform upgrades, and no trains North out London Euston on August 26 and 27, the journey to Wigan will take over five hours and involve travelling either via Winchester, Birmingham New Street and Crewe, or via Havant, Southampton Parkway, Coventry, Rugby and Crewe, with either journey you will arrive at Wigan North Western station. See nationalrail.co.uk

Wigan North Western is about 20 minutes walk from the ground.

Turn left out of the station and head under a railway bridge. It is a fairly straight walk along Wallgate Road. On reaching a Domino’s Pizza takeaway on your left, the road forks. Stay on the right side past a Topps Tiles outlet on your right. After passing a Volkswagen Garage on your right you will reach a bridge over a canal. Either turn right just over the bridge and take the local short cut alongside the canal to the ground or continue straight under the railway bridge and then turn right into Frith Road which leads into Stadium Way.

Eating and drinking

The concourses at the DW are spacious and the facilities good. There are screens showing the early kick off game. There is a range of pies on offer, hot dogs and drinks.

Beside the away turnstiles is the large indoor Marquee Bar, the away fans bar. The nearest pub to the ground is the Red Robin, 1 Anjou Boulevard WN5 0UJ, which is only a few minutes walk from the ground opposite the cinema complex. The Red Robin serves food and will welcome Pompey fans.

In town there is a Wetherspoons, the Moon Under the Water, Market Place, Wigan, WN1 1PE.

For real ale fans, next to the bus station is the Anvil pub, Dorning Street, WN1 1ND. It has BT and Sky sports screens but does not admit children. Near the station is the Berkeley, Wallgate, WN1 1LD.