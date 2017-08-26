Wigan v Pompey: Gaffer for a day

Have your say

Gaffer for a day Harry Haskett previews today’s Wigan v Pompey game.

It’s nice to be going to grounds like Wigan again.

I know they’re not a massive club, but we played them for five seasons in the Premier League.

There’s obviously the Paul Cook factor which still hurts a bit given what he achieved with us.

I’m really looking forward to it. There will be a good atmosphere, and properly feel like we’re not in League Two anymore.

However, the way they beat Bury a couple of weeks ago worried me as we lost to Oxford the same weekend.

Pompey have actually had a better start than last year, but early season form is nothing to go by.

The big factor for us is Brett Pitman.

He showed his quality against Rochdale and we haven’t had a goalscorer like him for some time.

The area I think we could be vulnerable is in the centre of the park.

Rose was brilliant last season but he had the experienced Michael Doyle next to him and can’t show his quality he possesses.

Defensively, I’m not too worried as Christian Burgess and Jack Whatmough have been outstanding for us.

I’ve been impressed with Brandon Haunstrup at left-back.

Jamal Lowe back will be a big bonus for us because he scores goals, he can take players on and could be a hidden gem.

However, I’m going to go for a 3-1 victory to Wigan.