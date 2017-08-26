Wigan v Pompey: referee watch

Have your say

Robert Jones will be the man in the middle for Pompey’s trip to Oxford United tomorrow.

Here’s all you need to know about the man in the middle...

Who is he?

Jones became a Football League referee last season after spending two years in the National League.

The Merseyside-born official has been in the middle for 44 Football League matches in total but has yet to take charge of a Championship game.

Has he taken charge of Pompey previously?

Today’s referee officiated once last season.

That was in the 4-0 win against Grimsby at Fratton Park and did not dish out a single caution.

Kyle Bennett, Danny Rose, Carl Baker and Kal Naismith were on the scoresheet.

What’s his record this season?

Jones has been consistent this campaign. He has handed out two yellow cards in the three matches he had taken charge of.

Who are his assistants?

The Merseysider will be assisted by Alan Clayton and Paul Graham, while David McNamara will be the fourth official.