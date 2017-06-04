Winger emerges as Pompey target

James Henry has emerged as an early candidate to become the first signing of the Kenny Jackett era.

Henry is a potential recruit for the new Pompey boss as he sets about reshaping his squad.

The winger has been released by Wolves and is an option with Jackett a big fan of the 27-year-old.

Henry flourished under the new Blues manger in his spell at Molineux and previously with Millwall.

The Reading-born man spent last season on loan at Bolton, where he made 39 appearances.

Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin explained the focus must quickly change to squad improvements after he landed his man.

He said: ‘The priority now is to work with Kenny over the next few weeks.

‘I’ve said to Kenny what I’ve said to every manager.

‘It’s not my job to get involved in the football side of the business – it’s his job.

‘It’s my job to make his as easy as possible and that’s what I will be doing.’

Catlin explained discussions are continuing with the remaining out-of-contract players at Pompey.

Gareth Evans, Kyle Bennett and Jack Whatmough have already committed their futures to the club.

Catlin added: ‘There’s not that many left.

‘We’ve got Brandon Haunstrup who has a contract offer we’re waiting for him to sign.

‘The offers we’ve made will stay there. We’ve been in discussions with Noel (Hunt) and on and off with Fordey (David Forde).

‘We’ve got Aborah and Linganzi as well.

‘They are on the fringes and were always going to be a choice for the new manager.

‘That will also trickle down to Hunty and Fordey.’

– JORDAN CROSS