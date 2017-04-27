Winger lands back at Pompey

Milan Lalkovic is back at Pompey.

But the winger will not be able to play a part in the remaining two games of the season.

Lalkovic has cut short his loan stay with Scottish Premier League outfit Ross County and returned to Fratton Park.

But the terms of his stay with the Staggies means he is ineligible for selection for Paul Cook’s side.

Changes to the loan system this season means all loans are now window to window.

That means the 24-year-old is out of the equation for this weekend’s trip to Mansfield and the final-day meeting with Cheltenham.

Lalkovic made the move north of the border after his playing time became limited under Paul Cook.

The former Walsall man made eight starts with the same number coming of the bench, after his arrival from the Bescot Stadium. A sub appearance at Doncaster was his only appearance in 11 games before he made the January move, though.

Lalkovic was limited to two starts and six outings off the bench for Jim McIntyre’s side. A change in formation to wing-backs hampered his progress leading to the Slovakian asking to return to Pompey.

Lalkovic is now hoping to catch Cook’s eye in training and lay down a marker ahead of the new campaign, with a year remaining on his contract.

Meanwhile, Drew Talbot has been linked with a return to Chesterfield,

Talbot has found it difficult to find playing time this season after joining from the Spireites last summer.

The 30-year-old, who also has a year remaining on his agreement, has made seven appearances and not appeared in a league game since August.

– JORDAN CROSS