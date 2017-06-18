Winger will fit in with Pompey boss’ philosophy

Milan Lalkovic is confident he will fit into Pompey’s brand of football next season.

The Blues winger believes he will be aligned with the approach employed by new manager Kenny Jackett in League One.

Lalkovic, like most of his team-mates, has been speaking to his pals in the game who know Jackett.

The 24-year-old has his own experiences of going up against sides managed by the 55-year-old in his time at Walsall.

Jacket’s preference has been to play with two strikers in the past, although he has suggested he could continue with the 4-2-3-1 system which Pompey predominantly used on the way to winning the League Two title.

Lalkovic is looking forward to working with the Londoner.

He said: ‘From what I’ve heard – and playing against his teams – I’m excited.

‘It was really attacking with a lot of flair. And we have flair players here.

‘Wolves won the league and ran away with it when they had (Nouha) Dicko and (Bakary) Sako.

‘Also my friend George Saville played under him.

‘Everyone speaks to each other in football and they say good things about him.

‘If I play, I feel I can show what I can do. I have to play to have that chance, though!

‘I stand by what I say about last season. I feel I did alright when I had a chance, even though it was just a few starts in the league. We didn’t lose the games I started.

‘Now it’s up to us to get into his system and show him and the supporters what we can do.’

Lalkovic made five appearances and had five outings from the bench last season after arriving from Walsall.

That made for a difficult first campaign under Paul Cook before the Slovakian went out on loan to Scottish side Ross County in January.

Lalkovic admitted there were conversations with Cook over his lack of playing opportunities.

The former Chelsea trainee stated there were no hard feelings towards Cook, though he joked he can expect some stick when he visits with Wigan next season.

Lalkovic said: ‘I spoke so many times to the old manager and had conversations about it.

‘It came to the point where I thought it was better to go and play elsewhere. It’s a new start now.

‘The old manager got a good offer for him in an area he’s from. It’s his career. He got a good offer and took it.

‘Good luck. We’ll see him when he comes to Fratton Park and he knows it’ll be a hostile atmosphere! There’s no hard feelings, though.’