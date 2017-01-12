Wolves want rid of former Pompey star Jed Wallace

Former Fratton favourite Jed Wallace has been deemed surplus to requirements by Championship side Wolves.

That’s the news being reported by the Express and Star, a year and a half after he left Pompey for Molineux in a deal worth around £800,000.

League One Millwall are thought to be favourites to take the 22-year-old on loan for the remainder of the season.

That’s after the midfielder spent a period on loan at The Den last season, impressing in their failed promotion push.

Wallace remains highly thought of by the Blues and was pictured watching the 1-0 home win over Luton earlier this month.

However Millwall seems his likely destination.