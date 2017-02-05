Wycombe 1-0 Pompey: Match ratings

Enda Stevens was named the The News’ Pompey man of the match from yesterday’s 1-0 defeat at Wycombe.
Here’s his match rating, along with the rest of the Pompey team’s scores, complied by Jordan Cross
Match ratings David Forde: Absolutely no chance with goal – 6
Gareth Evans: Constantly probed – 7
Christian Burgess: Stood up to the physical challenge – 7
Matt Clarke: So unlucky with the goal – 7
Enda Stevens: Always looked to attack – 7
Amine Linganzi: Added muscle – 7
Michael Doyle: Quietly effective – 6
Jamal Lowe (1): Great early chance – 6
Gary Roberts (3): Finding his feet again – 6
Kyle Bennett (2): Not at his most effective – 6
Eoin Doyle: Showed flashes of his potential – 7
(1) Carl Baker (72mins)
(2) Kal Naismith (72mins)
(3) Conor Chaplin (86mins)