Wycombe 1-0 Pompey: Match ratings

Enda Stevens was named the The News’ Pompey man of the match from yesterday’s 1-0 defeat at Wycombe.

Here’s his match rating, along with the rest of the Pompey team’s scores, complied by Jordan Cross

Match ratings David Forde: Absolutely no chance with goal – 6

Gareth Evans: Constantly probed – 7

Christian Burgess: Stood up to the physical challenge – 7

Matt Clarke: So unlucky with the goal – 7

Enda Stevens: Always looked to attack – 7

Amine Linganzi: Added muscle – 7

Michael Doyle: Quietly effective – 6

Jamal Lowe (1): Great early chance – 6

Gary Roberts (3): Finding his feet again – 6

Kyle Bennett (2): Not at his most effective – 6

Eoin Doyle: Showed flashes of his potential – 7

(1) Carl Baker (72mins)

(2) Kal Naismith (72mins)

(3) Conor Chaplin (86mins)