Wycombe v Pompey at a glance

As Pompey prepare to take on Wycombe at Adams Park today, we take a look back at how the Blues have fared there in recent seasons.

November 28, 2015

Wycombe 2-2 Pompey

Pompey were forced to come from behind in this game after finding themselves two goals down inside half an hour.

On 28 minutes, keeper Brian Murphy’s poor clearance found Michael Harriman, who lifted the ball into the empty net from 40 yards out.

Two minutes later things got worse for the Blues when Garry Thompson slotted home the 100th goal of his league career to put the hosts two clear after just 30 minutes.

It seemed the Blues would be heading into the break 2-0 down, but in first-half stoppage time Coalan Lavery gave Pompey a lifeline.

Marc McNulty’s pass broke kindly to the Ulsterman, who beat Matt Ingrham in the Wycombe goal to make it 2-1 at half-time.

After the break, the Blues pressed for an equaliser, and when Adam Webster met Ben Davies’ 56th-minute corner, it was 2-2.

The Blues had the chance to complete the comeback when Ingram parried away Davies’s late free-kick, but nothing came of it and Pompey were forced to settle for a point.

January 31, 2015

Wycombe 0-0 Pompey

In January 2015, Pompey and the Chairboys played out a drab 0-0 draw at Adams Park.

The Blues started the brightest, and Matt Tubbs had early chances thwarted first by keeper Ingram and then by defender Joe Jacobson.

The Chairboys almost went in front just before the break, when Jacobson’s powerful shot smashed against the crossbar from Peter Murphy’s pull-back.

Fred Onyedinma also came close when he turned Jacobson’s cross just wide.

But Wycombe could find no way through and the game ended in a stalemate.

January 28, 2014

Wycombe 0-1 Pompey

A brilliant goalkeeping display from Trevor Carson helped Pompey climb away from the relegation zone with 1-0 win at Adams Park in 2014.

The Chairboys went close early on as Matt McClure was twice denied by Carson, before the Northern Irishman made a fine reflex save to deny Reece Styche a debut goal from six yards out.

Shortly after the break the Blues took the lead when Taylor fired Pompey in front from the penalty spot. Gary Doherty was adjudged to have brought down midfielder Wes Fogden inside the box, and the front man calmly slotted home to give the Blues the lead.

There was still time for some late drama, though, when Doherty’s last-minute effort was ruled out for a push on the keeper, much to the frustration of the home fans.