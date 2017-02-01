Wycombe v Pompey: Away-Day Guide

Welcome to our Pompey away travel guide, brought to you by PAM WILKINS and JOHNNY MOORE, in the memory of Ken Malley.

Pompey fans make the trip to Wycombe Wanderers’ Adams Park on Saturday, February 4.

The stadium’s address is Hillbottom Road, High Wycombe, HP12 4HJ.

The Chairboys’ ground is at the end of a road through Sands Industrial Estate and has a capacity of 10,300.

Blues supporters will be in the covered Dreams Stand – which is situated behind one goal.

Not only will Pompey fans be able to watch the match – their seats will also give them a view of the surrounding countryside.

Supporters are warned there is no cashpoint at or near the ground.

Leave the M40 at junction four and follow the signs towards Aylesbury on the A4010 (John Hall Way).

Cross over three small roundabouts into New Road, continuing down the hill to two mini roundabouts.

Turn sharp left at the first into Lane End Road and continue to the next mini roundabout at which turn right into Hillbottom Road.

Adams Park is situated at the very end of the road.

There is a car park at the ground with a charge of £5 but leaving after the game can take a long time.

Parking is also available at several of the units on the industrial estate.

Otherwise there is street parking in the vicinity of the ground but be warned traffic wardens patrol the area regularly.

Blue badge holders should contact Wycombe ticket office on 01494 441118 to see if any of the limited complimentary spaces are available to pre-book, otherwise a standard £5 charge applies.

Traffic is often heavy around Adams Park so allow plenty of time to get there.

Trains run regularly from London Marylebone station to High Wycombe.

The journey from Portsmouth to High Wycombe will take around three-and-a-half hours.

Allow plenty of time for your journey because on Saturday, February 4 engineering works mean there are rail replacement buses between Portsmouth stations and Havant.

High Wycombe station is approximately two-and-a-half miles from the ground.

So either grab a taxi or, alternatively, Arriva operate a special football bus service from the station leaving at 1.05pm and 2.05pm.

These go via Eden Bus Station (1.15pm and 2.15pm) and Handy Cross Park & Ride (1.25pm and 2.25pm) and arrive at Adams Park at 1.35pm and 2.35pm.

The return journey leaves Adams Park at 5.10pm.

Because of its location, there is a shortage of pubs near the ground.

But there is an away fans marquee, which sells bottled and canned drinks. It closes at 2.30pm.

The White Horse pub, 95 High Wycombe Road (A40) HP11 2LR welcomes away fans, although it is not really a family pub.

The Hour Glass pub 144 Chapel Lane, High Wycombe, HP12 4BY is the nearest to the ground, about half-a-mile away.

It serves real ale but can get very full and doesn’t always admit away fans.

The Half Moon, 103 Dashwood Avenue, HP12 3DZ is a friendly pub that does a couple of real ales, food and has big screens.

If you do drive to this pub, it is best to park in Ogilvie Road from where it is little more than a mile to walk to the ground.