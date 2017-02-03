Wycombe v Pompey: Gaffer for a day

Gaffer for a day Ben West looks ahead to the Wycombe v Pompey game.

aged 26,

from Brixton

It is very tempting to call for both signings to start against Wycombe.

However, for the moment I would favour only Eoin Doyle included, while retaining the 4-4-2.

That is the system which, in the first half against Orient, provided us with one of the best performances of the season so far.

I accept the Exeter display was woeful, but I am trying to give Cook and the team the benefit of the doubt.

That failure was a one-off and should not be blamed on the system. So let’s not revert back.

Let’s have Conor Chaplin and Doyle leading the attack, obviously Michael Smith dropping out having joined Northampton on loan.

As for the right-back role, I thought Wycombe’s Miles Weston did well bombing down the wing in the FA Cup against Spurs. Therefore I’m not convinced it’s a good idea to throw Aaron Simpson in.

Is altering our back four a gamble working taking at this stage?

Looking at the rest of the team, what we’ve been good at this season has been possession and controlling games – while we have been bad at finishing and making dominance count.

So let’s not change too much structurally, hopefully Doyle will give us that cutting edge.

Wycombe have played two pretty intense matches in the space of a week – Spurs and Exeter – and providing we can keep the first half solid and not make stupid mistakes, we should get them pretty tired.

I believe Gareth Ainsworth will set his team up to play defensively and pack the midfield. They have come off the back of two demoralising losses and will be happy with a draw.

I’m optimistically going for a 2-1 Pompey victory, but it will be a tough occasion.