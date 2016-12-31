Yeovil 0 Pompey 0: Match ratings

Jordan Cross gives his match ratings from Pompey’s 0-0 draw with Yeovil at a foggy Huish Park.
Pompey
David Forde Handled conditions well 7
Gareth Evans Steady effort 6
Christian Burgess Stood strong 7
Matt Clarke Concentrated display 7
Enda Stevens Up and back 7
Carl Baker** Not at his most influential 6
Michael Doyle*** Dogged 7
Danny Rose Ticked over 6
Kal Naismith Major threat 8
Michael Smith Passed up great chance 6
Noel Hunt* Terrier 7
Subs: Kyle Bennett* 67min Little impact 6
Conor Chaplin** 81min
Amine Linganzi*** 90min
Subs Not Used: Liam O’Brien, Jack Whatmough, Milan Lalkovic, Adam Buxton,
Yeovil
Artur Krysiak Important stops 7
Liam Shephard* (21 min) Injury curtailed evening 5
Nathan Smith Troubled by Blues attack 5
Alex Lacey Kept battling 7
Kevin Dawson Fought away in engine room 6
Alex Lawless Anchored midfield intelligently 7
Tom Eaves Put himself about 6
Otis Khan Biggest Yeovil danger 8
Ryan Dickson BOOKED Did his job 6
Tahvon Campbell** Added pace 6
Ben Whitfield*** Buzzed around 7
Subs: Bevis Mugabi* 21min A couple of errors 5
Francois Zoko** 71min No damage from Pompey’s tormentor this time 6
Matthew Butcher*** 81min
Not used: Jonathan Maddison, Joshua Ezewele, Omar Sowunmi, Oliver Bassett
Referee: Chris Sarginson (Staffs) A fine job in the conditions 8
Attendance: 6,306 (2,084 away fans)
Man of the Match: Kal Naismith Justifying Paul Cook’s decision to hand the Scot an olive branch
We Want Him: Otis Khan - Energy and trickery caused Pompey problems
We Don’t Want Him: Nathan Smith - Looked ill at ease in the conditions
Magic Moment: Pompey fans raising smiles with their song about not being able to see.
Their Manager: Darren Way Was surprised by Cook’s decision to play a 4-3-3