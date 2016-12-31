Yeovil 0 Pompey 0: Match ratings

Jordan Cross gives his match ratings from Pompey’s 0-0 draw with Yeovil at a foggy Huish Park.

Pompey

David Forde Handled conditions well 7

Gareth Evans Steady effort 6

Christian Burgess Stood strong 7

Matt Clarke Concentrated display 7

Enda Stevens Up and back 7

Carl Baker** Not at his most influential 6

Michael Doyle*** Dogged 7

Danny Rose Ticked over 6

Kal Naismith Major threat 8

Michael Smith Passed up great chance 6

Noel Hunt* Terrier 7

Subs: Kyle Bennett* 67min Little impact 6

Conor Chaplin** 81min

Amine Linganzi*** 90min

Subs Not Used: Liam O’Brien, Jack Whatmough, Milan Lalkovic, Adam Buxton,

Yeovil

Artur Krysiak Important stops 7

Liam Shephard* (21 min) Injury curtailed evening 5

Nathan Smith Troubled by Blues attack 5

Alex Lacey Kept battling 7

Kevin Dawson Fought away in engine room 6

Alex Lawless Anchored midfield intelligently 7

Tom Eaves Put himself about 6

Otis Khan Biggest Yeovil danger 8

Ryan Dickson BOOKED Did his job 6

Tahvon Campbell** Added pace 6

Ben Whitfield*** Buzzed around 7

Subs: Bevis Mugabi* 21min A couple of errors 5

Francois Zoko** 71min No damage from Pompey’s tormentor this time 6

Matthew Butcher*** 81min

Not used: Jonathan Maddison, Joshua Ezewele, Omar Sowunmi, Oliver Bassett

Referee: Chris Sarginson (Staffs) A fine job in the conditions 8

Attendance: 6,306 (2,084 away fans)

Man of the Match: Kal Naismith Justifying Paul Cook’s decision to hand the Scot an olive branch

We Want Him: Otis Khan - Energy and trickery caused Pompey problems

We Don’t Want Him: Nathan Smith - Looked ill at ease in the conditions

Magic Moment: Pompey fans raising smiles with their song about not being able to see.

Their Manager: Darren Way Was surprised by Cook’s decision to play a 4-3-3