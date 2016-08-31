Yeovil 4 Pompey 3: Gaffer for a day

Basher Benfield, 52, from Copnor, gives his take on the defeat at Yeovil Town.

Thoughts about that then, Basher.

It was an awful first half, absolutely abysmal.

Adam Barton was shocking, while I felt sorry for Adam May playing out of position.

Barton is not a centre-half, never will be, and against two good forwards at this level he really struggled.

From our second-half display we deserved at least a draw, we played a lot better.

I was quite happy with our performance after the break.

No surprise your man of the match then?

Not at all, it has to be Michael Smith, He was excellent, a really good all-round performance.

They were three stunning goals, especially the first which was a ball whipped in from Kal Naismith straight on to his head.

I like Smith. He didn’t start the season well and it was right not to play him but he showed his ability last term.

His confidence had been shot but once the first went in he was a different player and could have had four in the end.

It’s a tough one to call but I would put him against Crawley.

This first Checkatrade Trophy match was watched by a crowd 1,534, how did you find it?

There were 270 Pompey inside and it was a strange atmosphere, it reminded me of when we played Clyde years back with only two stands open.

I can understand boycotts, I have no problem with that but I just want to support the team.

What did you make of Matt Clarke’s comeback?

He did very well and brought the ball out of defence. It’s great to have him back.

I see him as a first-team regular for us, especially with Jack Whatmough out injured for a while yet.

The concern is rushing him back too soon after being out for so long and I don’t think he is ready yet to play in the league.

Basher’s ratings: Liam O’Brien 7, Adam May 5, Matt Clarke 6, Adam Barton 4, Kal Naismith 7, Ben Close 6, Amine Linganzi 6, Gareth Evans 5, Ben Tollitt 5, Kyle Bennett 4, Michael Smith 8