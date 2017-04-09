Yeovil boss : We could’ve handled Pompey atmosphere better

Darren Way believes Yeovil could have handled the Fratton Park hothouse better.

The Glovers boss saw his side fall to a 3-1 loss after giving Pompey a second-half scare on Saturday.

Paul Cook’s side made the breakthrough in front of a crowd of 17,564 through Gareth Evans’ penalty in the spring sunshine after 15 minutes.

But Yeovil levelled six minutes after the break. Enda Stevens diverted past David Forde via a ricochet off Matt Clarke, as Glovers striker Francois Zoko pressured.

Way’s assessment was his men could have done more to contain Pompey’s promotion charge.

But he was aware of the importance of continuity moving forward as Yeovil prepare to meet relegation rivals Newport County in their next outing.

Way told SomersetLive: ‘Are there are one or two that would look back on their performance and the experience and think could they have done better?

‘I think they could have.

‘I feel they’re better players but we have to make sure the group sticks together.

‘We remain strong and we’ve got to build up into the Newport game.’

After being hit with injuries and suspension ahead of the game, Way admitted there were concerns about how Yeovil would contend with Pompey.

But he took solace from the manner in which his side caused concern for the home side as they levelled the game six minutes after the restart.

Way said: ‘I was always conscious of how some of our younger players were going to handle the noise and the atmosphere.

‘I thought up until the penalty they didn’t really cause us a problem.

‘That put us on the back foot, but we reacted and pulled it back level.’

Way was frustrated in the manner in which Pompey put the game to bed, however.

He said: ‘I was disappointed with the other two goals to be honest with you, but it is important not to be too critical of the group.’