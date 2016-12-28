Yeovil v Pompey: Away-Day Guide

Our Pompey away travel guide, brought to you by Pam Wilkins and Johnny Moore, in the memory of Ken Malley, gives you all you need to know about the trip to Newport County.

HUISH PARK

Opened: 1990

Capacity: 9,665

Record attendance: 9,527

On Friday, December 30, Pompey supporters will be travelling to Yeovil Town’s Huish Park, Lufton Way, Yeovil, Somerset, BA22 8YF.

The League Two fixture will kick off at 7.45pm.

The Glovers’ ground has a capacity of 9,665.

Most Pompey fans will be on the uncovered Copse Road terrace behind one goal.

However, there will be some seats in the covered Screwfix Community Stand.

The ground is located on the outskirts of Yeovil and there are brown direction signs from all major routes.

If you are travelling down the A303, leave at the Cartgate roundabout and take the A3088 towards Yeovil.

Follow the road for around four miles until you reach a roundabout on the outskirts of Yeovil with Westland Airfield directly in front of you.

Turn left at this roundabout and then continue straight on, crossing a number of roundabouts.

As you pass the entrance to an Asda superstore, take the next left for the ground, which can be seen from the road.

Alternatively, if you are driving down the A35 via Dorchester, enter Yeovil on the A37 then turn left on to the A30, West Coker Way.

At the next roundabout take the second exit onto the A3088.

At the second roundabout take the second exit on to Bunford Lane and then at the next roundabout take the first exit on to Lufton Way.

There is a car park at the ground behind the away end with a £2 charge.

Follow ‘visiting fans’ signs, enter the ground via Gate A off Lufton Way and park in the Red Car Park.

However, there is likely to be a long wait to leave after the match.

Alternatively there is parking in nearby industrial estates and streets.

The nearest station is Yeovil Junction.

Trains run hourly from Portsmouth and the journey take just over two hours with a change at Salisbury.

The station is about five miles from the Huish Park.

There will be no trains back to Portsmouth after the match.

One of the nearest pubs to the ground is The Arrow, Abbey Manor Park, BA21 3TL.

The pub is in a new-looking residential area about 15 minutes walk from the ground.

To find the Arrow, from the car park at the ground walk back up the road past Huish Park to the top and turn right.

At the end of this road turn left on to the main road and after a short distance take the first right.

Go straight down this road through the residential area and after about 10 minutes you will see a clearing on your right.

Just beyond this there are some shops and the Arrow pub in the middle.

The Arrow serves food and has local and national cask ales.

Also about 15 minutes from the ground is the Airfield Tavern, Alvington Lane, Yeovil, BA22 8UX.

Named after the nearby Yeovil Aerodrome, this pub also serves food and is connected to a Premier Inn, which is worth trying if you need accommodation.

Further away, about 1.3 miles, is the Bell Inn – a Hungry Horse pub with a large car park.

It is located at 207 Preston Road, Yeovil, BA20 2EW and was a favourite of Ken Malley.

The marquee bar at the ground does not usually admit away fans.