Yeovil v Pompey: Early team news

Paul Cook is weighing up whether to retain the 4-4-2 system which reaped success at Newport County.

The Blues boss dropped his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation to accommodate the challenge presented by the Rodney Parade pitch.

Now the Blues travel to Yeovil, with Cook mulling over the most effective way for a positive result.

Noel Hunt is expected to keep his place in attack following an impressive full league debut for Pompey in that 3-2 victory.

Curtis Main remains the only injury concern, once again sidelined by an abdominal problem.

Yeovil skipper Darren Ward remains a doubt for the hosts as he continues to be sidelined by a knee injury.

The experienced defender has not played since mid-November and is expected to again miss out for tomorrow night’s visit of Pompey.

Definitely missing is winger Ryan Hedges, who was forced off against Exeter on Boxing Day with an ankle problem.

He could be replaced by Tahvon Campbell, with Otis Khan switched from the left to right wing.

Matt Dolan is struggling to declare himself available following a hamstring problem.