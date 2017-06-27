Young duo handed Pompey deals

Pompey duo Jez Bedford and Theo Widdrington have today signed first-year professional terms.

The pair have been rewarded with 12-month deals following their impressive progress through the Fratton Park youth system.

Pompey also possess an option to extend the stay of the youngsters at the end of that duration.

Bedford is an attacking player who scored nine goals in 25 appearances for the Academy last season, also breaking into the reserves.

Widdrington, who also featured in the reserves, is a central defender or holding midfielder who netted seven times in 25 outings.