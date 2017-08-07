Young Pompey players believe they’ll be rewarded

Have your say

Brandon Haunstrup feels his graft will be rewarded this season.

The left-back believes Kenny Jackett will recognise the efforts he’s putting in to make his Pompey breakthrough.

The Waterlooville talent, who made just one appearance last term, admitted he didn’t feel that was the case under Paul Cook.

Haunstrup said: ‘I’ve felt miles away at times over the past couple of seasons.

‘The gaffer has now said it’s not a matter of quantity but quality.

‘He’s been impressed with the players. He’s given everyone a chance.

‘Sometimes last year when the team wasn’t performing it wouldn’t get changed.

‘Now we are being judged on merit. That’s fair and makes you train better.

‘If you are training as you should be you’re more likely to produce on the pitch.’

After a promising pre-season Haunstrup believes there’s good reason for Pompey to be hopeful about their prospects.

He said: ‘The ambitions are high. The lads seem really galvanised from last season.

‘The momentum is definitely there, you can tell that from games in pre-season.

‘There’s been a first team and a Pompey XI and both teams have been scoring goals and keeping clean sheets. We’re in good shape.

‘We’re on the same level, the kind of level we need to be.

‘No-one has been that player who’s been lagging behind. We’re feeling good about the season.’