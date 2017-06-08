Youngster signs new Pompey deal

Brandon Haunstrup has committed his future to Pompey.

The left-back has today signed a new one-year deal with a 12-month club option.

He becomes the fifth member of the League Two title-winning squad to pledge themselves to Fratton Park, following Kyle Bennett, Gareth Evans, Jack Whatmough and Ben Close.

Haunstrup was restricted to just one appearance last season, turning out in October’s Checkatrade Trophy 2-2 draw with Reading under-23s.

The 20-year-old from Waterlooville has, to date, made six first-team appearances since progressing through the Fratton Park ranks.