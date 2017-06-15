Ski-themed airline takes off

SOUTHAMPTON airport’s latest airline has launched its ticket sales with a ski-themed winter schedule.

The airline – named Powdair – launched sales through its new website, powdair.ski with flights linking Switzerland’s Sion Airport with the south coast.

Based in Sion – the heart of the Swiss winter sport region, the Valais – Powdair seeks to offer skiers and snowboarders the chance to reach some of the world’s most famous winter sports resorts quickly and efficiently.

Powdair flights commence from December 15, 2017, and will aim to cut transfer times to some of Switzerland’s most sought after resorts, including Zermatt, Verbier Sans Fee and Nendaz.

Dave Lees, managing director of Southampton Airport, said: ‘One of our priorities is to offer passengers choice.

‘It is with great pleasure that we announce this new service to Sion.’